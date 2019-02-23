Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Berwick Rangers v Elgin City
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Allison
- 2Forbes
- 5Wilson
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 21Brown
- 22Blues
- 14Barr
- 15McIlduff
- 10Aloulou
- 9Healy
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4O'Kane
- 11Murphy
- 16Brydon
- 17Rose
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15Wilson
- 4McHardy
- 14Bronsky
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 7Omar
- 12Hester
- 10Roberts
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
- 16Wilson
- 17Maciver
- 20Hay
- 22McGowan
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
Home TeamBerwickAway TeamElgin
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Cameron Blues.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.