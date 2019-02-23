Scottish League Two
Berwick0Elgin0

Berwick Rangers v Elgin City

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Allison
  • 2Forbes
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Hume
  • 12Cook
  • 21Brown
  • 22Blues
  • 14Barr
  • 15McIlduff
  • 10Aloulou
  • 9Healy

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 4O'Kane
  • 11Murphy
  • 16Brydon
  • 17Rose
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 19Adamson

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 15Wilson
  • 4McHardy
  • 14Bronsky
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Omar
  • 12Hester
  • 10Roberts

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 9McLeish
  • 11Sutherland
  • 16Wilson
  • 17Maciver
  • 20Hay
  • 22McGowan
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Cameron Blues.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25165445172853
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25125841281341
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2486103128330
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2614211758-417
