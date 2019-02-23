Scottish League Two
Stirling0Peterhead0

Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Marr
  • 6Banner
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Glover
  • 11Wright
  • 9Mackin
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14MacDonald
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Binnie
  • 18McLaughlin
  • 19Mclear

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McAllister
  • 29Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 10Leitch
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 21Henderson
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Live Text

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Glover (Stirling Albion).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25165445172853
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25116840281239
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2486103128330
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2615201757-408
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories