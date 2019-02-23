Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic1Albion0

Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Moxon
  • 4Wilson
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Creaney
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Sonkur
  • 18Muir
  • 19Murphy

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2McMahon
  • 5Fagan
  • 6Phillips
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 4Ross
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Wilson
  • 9Newell
  • 10Ward

Substitutes

  • 12Watson
  • 14Trialist
  • 15Griffiths
  • 16Fisher
  • 17Potts
  • 18Gordon
  • 19Moran
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Nade.

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25165445172853
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25125841281341
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2486103128330
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2614211758-417
