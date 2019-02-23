Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Nade.
Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 11Johnston
- 8Moxon
- 4Wilson
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Creaney
- 15Fergusson
- 16Bradley
- 17Sonkur
- 18Muir
- 19Murphy
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2McMahon
- 5Fagan
- 6Phillips
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 4Ross
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Wilson
- 9Newell
- 10Ward
Substitutes
- 12Watson
- 14Trialist
- 15Griffiths
- 16Fisher
- 17Potts
- 18Gordon
- 19Moran
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Live Text
Goal!
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.