Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 19Shepherd
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Henderson
  • 8Walker

Substitutes

  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 17Hall
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
  • 25Breen

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5Deas
  • 3Swann
  • 11Allan
  • 10Fraser
  • 6Miller
  • 8Buchanan
  • 7Cox
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Pyper
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16Henvey
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Scott Millar

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead23163446182851
3Clyde23154439192049
4Annan Athletic24115840281238
5Stirling24104103533234
6Elgin23102113847-932
7Cowdenbeath2385103128329
8Queen's Park2367102531-625
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2514201757-407
View full Scottish League Two table

