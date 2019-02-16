Scottish Gossip: Leeann Dempster, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, artificial pitches, SFA disciplinary system

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster insists she never considered stepping down in the wake of Neil Lennon leaving his role as head coach. (Scotsman)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has thrown his weight behind PFA Scotland's call to outlaw plastic pitches and labelled Kilmarnock's surface the worst he's ever seen. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd slams the players' union for not consulting with his club, Hamilton and Livingston when conducting a survey on artificial surfaces. (Sun)

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton says plastic pitches are as dangerous as the ash parks his dad played on. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers vows Celtic won't go to Kilmarnock feeling sorry for themselves after Thursday's humbling home defeat from Valencia. (Sun)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster says the SFA's disciplinary system needs overhauled and claims fan power and 'Trial by Sportscene' are carrying too much sway. (Daily Record)

New Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom says he'll treat his players as if they were his own kids because he only wants the best for them. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes backs midfielder Greg Tansey to rediscover best form with St Mirren after switch from Pittodrie. (Press & Journal)

Motherwell midfielder Carl McHugh hails the impact of the emerging crop of Fir Park youngsters on the side, even though they have taken his place in the starting line-up. (Herald)

Sporting director Tony Asghar denies "untoward" dealings at Dundee United as he steps away from his consultancy firm. (Scotsman)