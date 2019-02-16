David Beckham: New Salford City co-owner watches non-league match against Dover Athletic

Beckham walked around the pitch at the Peninsula Stadium before kick-off

Fans of non-league Salford City were joined by former England captain David Beckham when he turned up to watch their home game against Dover Athletic.

Saturday's match was the first time he had attended one of the club's games since becoming co-owner last month.

Beckham took a 10% stake, joining former Manchester United team-mates Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville as co-owners.

With son Romeo, he saw Salford lose 3-1 to Dover in the National League.

Beckham posed for a selfie with (left-right) Phil Neville, Harvey Neville, friend Dave Gardner and son Romeo