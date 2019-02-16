Aberdeen: Lewis Ferguson to sign new deal according to dad Derek

Lewis Ferguson, left, was on target for Aberdeen against St Mirren

Aberdeen teenager Lewis Ferguson "will sign" a new deal at Pittodrie - according to his dad.

The midfielder has been a revelation in his maiden season with the Dons after joining from Hamilton in the summer.

BBC Sport Scotland pundit Derek Ferguson, revealed on air his son, 19, is poised to extend that stay just moments after he had scored for his side against St Mirren.

"He's just about to sign the new contract," said Ferguson.

"They've been in talks and he's more than happy to put pen to paper. It could be done sometime next week.

"He's loving life at Aberdeen, it's a no-brainer. They want to extend it by a couple of years."

Originally a product of the Accies youth academy, Ferguson has made 30 appearances for Aberdeen this season, scoring seven goals.