Rangers: Steven Gerrard says team had "no leaders" in St Johnstone draw

Jermain Defoe was a fitness doubt but started at Ibrox, but Steven Gerrard said the service to him was "horrible"

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers had "no leaders" after they were held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone.

The stalemate means Celtic can go eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership if they beat Kilmarnock on Sunday.

And Gerrard was clearly unhappy with the dropped points and his players.

"Their players are probably going away thinking 'I'm as good as the Rangers players, I could play for Rangers no problem'," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"Credit to them, their game-plan worked, ours didn't. And they could have been going away with more than they got."

Rangers were without top-scorer Alfredo Morelos, who served the second game of a three-match suspension, and Jermain Defoe overcame a fitness scare to start up front.

The Ibrox side rarely troubled Cammy Bell in the St Johnstone goal, though, and have now gone two games without scoring.

Gerrard added Defoe is a player who "craves chances" but lamented the "horrible" service from his team-mates.

"My job is to tell people straight and honest and sometimes that hurts. I did it in a respectable way and we'll see what kind of reaction we get," Gerrard said.

"I seem to be doing it quite a bit at Ibrox lately. I think a few people are getting comfortable in the dressing room. I hope that this doesn't become a record because I'm sick of playing it."

Rangers face Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday in their Scottish Cup fifth round replay, after the tie finished goalless at Rugby Park.

"I'm hoping that I've got other people available. I'm hoping I can make changes for Wednesday and I'm hoping I see a huge improvement in the level of performance. That's just not Rangers, across the board," Gerrard added.