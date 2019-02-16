Schalke 0-0 Freiburg: Suat Serdar sent off for hosts before Man City tie

Schalke (blue shirts) host Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16, before the second leg at Etihad Stadium on 12 March

Manchester City's Champions League opponents Schalke earned a goalless Bundesliga draw with Freiburg despite playing with 10 men for 48 minutes.

Schalke, who host City in Wednesday's first leg of their last-16 tie, had Suat Serdar dismissed for a high tackle on fellow midfielder Mike Frantz.

Freiburg also ended with 10 men, with defender Christian Gunter sent off late on after two bookings.

Schalke, who finished second last season, are now 14th in the Bundesliga.

Winger Rabbi Matondo, 18, made his first start for Schalke since his £9.6m move from Manchester City at the end of January and played 89 minutes before he was replaced by Jeffrey Bruma.

Matondo became the first Wales international to start a German top-flight match since since May 1988, when Mark Hughes played for Bayern in a 2-1 win over Stuttgart.

Hughes was sent off in that match, which proved to be his final game in a season-long loan spell from Barcelona before joining Manchester United in a £1.8m move.