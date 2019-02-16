Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Schalke 0-0 Freiburg: Suat Serdar sent off for hosts before Man City tie
Manchester City's Champions League opponents Schalke earned a goalless Bundesliga draw with Freiburg despite playing with 10 men for 48 minutes.
Schalke, who host City in Wednesday's first leg of their last-16 tie, had Suat Serdar dismissed for a high tackle on fellow midfielder Mike Frantz.
Freiburg also ended with 10 men, with defender Christian Gunter sent off late on after two bookings.
Schalke, who finished second last season, are now 14th in the Bundesliga.
Winger Rabbi Matondo, 18, made his first start for Schalke since his £9.6m move from Manchester City at the end of January and played 89 minutes before he was replaced by Jeffrey Bruma.
Matondo became the first Wales international to start a German top-flight match since since May 1988, when Mark Hughes played for Bayern in a 2-1 win over Stuttgart.
Hughes was sent off in that match, which proved to be his final game in a season-long loan spell from Barcelona before joining Manchester United in a £1.8m move.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 2McKennie
- 26Sané
- 5Nastasic
- 24Oczipka
- 8SerdarBooked at 42mins
- 6Mascarell
- 25HaritSubstituted forBentalebat 66'minutes
- 7Uth
- 14MatondoSubstituted forBrumaat 89'minutes
- 15KutucuSubstituted forBurgstallerat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Bentaleb
- 11Konoplyanka
- 13Rudy
- 19Burgstaller
- 23Teuchert
- 27Bruma
- 34Langer
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 17Kübler
- 3Lienhart
- 23HeintzBooked at 79mins
- 30GünterBooked at 90mins
- 8FrantzSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 45'minutes
- 6AbrashiBooked at 31mins
- 19HabererSubstituted forNiederlechnerat 88'minutes
- 32Grifo
- 18Petersen
- 9HölerSubstituted forGondorfat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Niederlechner
- 11Waldschmidt
- 13Terrazzino
- 15Stenzel
- 20Gondorf
- 26Flekken
- 31Schlotterbeck
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 58,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Foul by Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Florian Niederlechner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Lukas Kübler.
Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Jeffrey Bruma replaces Rabbi Matondo.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Florian Niederlechner replaces Janik Haberer.
Booking
Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller replaces Ahmed Kutucu.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Sport-Club Freiburg). Video Review.
Booking
Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt blocked. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lienhart.
Lukas Kübler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mark Uth.
Attempt missed. Philipp Lienhart (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Rabbi Matondo.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
Attempt blocked. Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo with a cross.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Mark Uth.