Marseille 2-0 Amiens: Mario Balotelli scores third goal in four games
Mario Balotelli scored for the third time in four games for Marseille to help them to a Ligue 1 win over Amiens.
Ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli, 28, joined Marseille on a free transfer after being released from his Nice contract in January.
Florian Thauvin scored Marseille's opener after 19 minutes following good work from Maxime Lopez.
Balotelli added a second six minutes later with a fine turn and shot from Lucas Ocampos' pass.
The Italian, who did not score in 10 games at Nice in 2018-19 before joining Rudi Garcia's Marseille side, had the ball in the net again in the 70th minute but the goal was ruled out after a video assistant referee decision showed he was offside.
Jordan Amavi nearly added a third goal for Marseille but his strike hit the crossbar.
The victory took Marseille from sixth to fourth, although they could drop back down the table later on Saturday with fifth-placed Saint Etienne facing leaders Paris St-Germain and Montpellier in sixth facing a Lille side who are second.
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 2H Sakai
- 4Kamara
- 15Caleta-Car
- 18AmaviBooked at 49mins
- 26ThauvinSubstituted forSarrat 84'minutes
- 27LopezSubstituted forPayetat 89'minutes
- 8Sanson
- 5Ocampos
- 28Germain
- 9BalotelliSubstituted forDiasat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pires da Fonseca
- 7Radonjic
- 10Payet
- 14N'Jie
- 16Pelé
- 17Sarr
- 19Dias
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 4Krafth
- 2Gouano
- 25LefortSubstituted forGhoddosat 61'minutes
- 12Dibassy
- 10MendozaSubstituted forOteroat 80'minutes
- 5Gnahore
- 6Monconduit
- 26Pieters
- 15KonatéSubstituted forTimiteat 75'minutes
- 9Guirassy
Substitutes
- 7Ghoddos
- 11Otero
- 16Dreyer
- 17Blin
- 19El Hajjam
- 20Timite
- 24Bodmer
- Referee:
- Johan Hamel
- Attendance:
- 50,871
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Amiens 0.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Dimitri Payet replaces Maxime Lopez.
Offside, Amiens. Erik Pieters tries a through ball, but Cheick Timite is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Bouna Sarr replaces Florian Thauvin.
Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
Saman Ghoddos (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Juan Ferney Otero replaces John Stiven Mendoza.
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheick Timite (Amiens).
Dangerous play by Valère Germain (Marseille).
Régis Gurtner (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Cheick Timite replaces Moussa Konaté.
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Moussa Konaté (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit.
Attempt missed. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Bakaye Dibassy.
Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo replaces Mario Balotelli.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Marseille). Video Review.
Offside, Marseille. Lucas Ocampos tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emil Krafth (Amiens).
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.
Attempt saved. Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross.
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Bakaye Dibassy.