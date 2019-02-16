Manchester City: Phil Foden says his side can win quadruple this season

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 1-4 Manchester City highlights

Manchester City can "definitely" win a historic quadruple this season, says midfielder Phil Foden.

Foden scored twice as City beat Newport to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

City are top of the Premier League, play Schalke in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday and will meet Chelsea in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

"Everything is going well at the moment and we can definitely win every competition but it is going to be difficult," Foden told BBC Sport.

No English team has ever won all four major competitions in one season, with Manchester United coming closest by claiming the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

"It's a big squad and everyone wants to show the boss they can start," Foden added to BBC Sport.

"He rotates the squad a lot and he gives people a chance."

Pep Guardiola played down talk of City winning the quadruple and pointed to Manchester United's recent defeat by Paris St-Germain in the Champions League, which ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten start as manager at Old Trafford, as evidence that winning runs can come to an abrupt halt.

"We will see in May and June how we do but it is important to be there in all competitions in February," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"The result will be shown at the end and now we have to recover and prepare for our trip to Germany [to face Schalke in the Champions League]."

Speaking to BT Sport, he added: "We are in four competitions - every game is completely different.

"You play League Two then Champions League.

"You have to adapt and change mentality and that means to grow as a team and the big mistake is believing you are better than anyone.

"It is a mistake, like United are praised and better than PSG, but you see what happened. You have to be calm and prepare well."

I understand English football better than ever now - Guardiola

Man City have not reached the FA Cup semi-finals under Pep Guardiola

It took City until the 51st minute to score against a stubborn Newport in a raucous atmosphere at Rodney Parade.

The difficult pitch also caused problems for City but Leroy Sane opened the scoring before Foden's two goals and a fourth from Riyad Mahrez.

"The home crowd was amazing," said Guardiola, who is yet to win the FA Cup as Manchester City manager.

"Winning here, I understand English football today better than ever and how tough the cup is in these conditions.

"They use their points where they are better than us.

"That is why I am so delighted with how we have played here today."