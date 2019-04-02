Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Eden Hazard has scored three goals in his last two league appearances against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante are expected to be restored to the starting line-up, while Maurizio Sarri has intimated Callum Hudson-Odoi could get a first Premier League start.

Left-back Marcos Alonso is unlikely to feature because of a hamstring problem.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is weighing up whether to rotate his squad ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Striker Florin Andone is available for selection after missing three games due to injury but Pascal Gross remains out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on supporters' criticism: "We need to improve. We need to play better. We want to try to change their opinion.

"I think that they have to help the players during the match. After, they can say anything but during I hope they can help my players.

"I think we are a group and at the moment I think we are a good group so I think that it's not helpful for my players. For me it isn't a problem, I am 60 so I can understand but when I was 25 it was probably different."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "We are a team in our development that are still going to have tough games every week - we are not going to be in a position where we can regards ourselves as comfortable, and we haven't been.

"We know that we are reliant on playing well and the opposition playing poorly - anything different to that then the top six teams are generally always going to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't understand why Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri started with Eden Hazard on the bench against Cardiff at the weekend. What was he resting him for? Surely it wasn't this game? It made no sense at all to leave his best player out.

If Sarri gets his team selection right, this should be a fairly routine win for Chelsea.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's Premier League predictions v Feeder bassist Taka

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won all seven previous league meetings by an aggregate score of 14-2.

Brighton have lost their four away trips to Chelsea in league and cup, failing to score each time.

Chelsea could win 10 successive fixtures against the same opposition in all competitions for the first time since 2014 (versus Bolton).

Brighton's only victory in 11 matches against Chelsea came at home in the FA Cup third round in 1933.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost just one home league game this campaign (W9, D5), and kept six clean sheets in their last nine matches at Stamford Bridge.

They have 60 points after 31 Premier League fixtures, four more than they had at this stage of last season.

Maurizio Sarri's side have conceded the opening goal in each of their last three league matches.

The Blues are the only Premier League club not to have received a red card in 2018-19.

Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 14 of Chelsea's 29 home league goals this term, scoring eight and setting up six.

If selected, N'Golo Kante will be making his 100th Premier League appearance for the Blues.

Brighton & Hove Albion