Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Glen Kamara, Rangers, Chris Burke

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers admits he needs more money to make Celtic competitive in Europe. The Scottish champions were beaten 2-0 by Valencia in Thursday's Europa League tie. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard and Glen Kamara praise Neil McCann for reigniting the Rangers midfielder's career at Dundee. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock veteran Chris Burke says playing on artificial surfaces have "not done me any harm" after a PFA Scotland survey showed Premiership players wanted the pitches banned in the top flight. (Daily Record)

Motherwell full-back Richard Tait says the selection of Kilmarnock counterpart Stephen O'Donnell for Scotland shows "the door is open" for players from smaller Premiership clubs and admits he'd love to follow. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Defender Jay McEveley would love to see Scotland snare in-form striker Che Adams, who has scored 19 Championship goals this term for Birmingham City and is on the radar of Alex McLeish after the national boss learned he has a Scottish grandparent. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Injured Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has not given up hope of recovering from shoulder ligament damage in time to face England in his side's final Six Nations fixture. (Sunday Times, print edition)