Scott Brown: Brendan Rodgers 'feels for' Celtic captain after red card for celebrating winner

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers "feels" for Scott Brown after his captain was shown a second yellow card for celebrating his winner at Kilmarnock.

Brown jumped over the hoardings at the away end after scoring a 90th-minute winner which moved Celtic eight points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

Supporters poured onto the pitch in celebration and Brown was sent off by referee Bobby Madden.

"It is one thing that spoils the game now," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"It is so emotional when you score so late on, for a very important win.

"I suppose it is in the rules, but it is hard for players to stop themselves. I feel for any player who gets sent off for celebrating. We all want to see that passion in the game, but unfortunately he gets sent off."

'It is another great win for us'

Rodgers admitted Celtic were in a "nice" position - an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Rangers with 12 games left - as they home in on an eighth successive Scottish top-flight title.

They have yet to concede a goal in eight domestic games so far in 2019, scoring 22 without reply.

"We just have to really focus now on every game, that is important," Rodgers said as the champions prepare for Thursday's Europa League second leg in Valencia before hosting Motherwell in the Premiership next Sunday.

"The players are used to this period of the season. We have to play with that calmness; we know what we want to do in each game.

"It is another great win for us. Since the turn of the year, we have been scoring goals and kept clean sheets. I thought the two centre-halves [Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer], especially at the end, were very good. It was a good job well done."

Rodgers revealed that left-back Kieran Tierney could return against Motherwell next Sunday, but with Emilio Izaguirre missing the win at Kilmarnock with a swollen ankle, Jonny Hayes "certainly gives us an option" against Valencia after an "outstanding" display in an unfamiliar role at Rugby Park.

"He is so quick, so determined, and he has got great delivery. I thought he was excellent today," Rodgers added.

How Brown's final moments unfolded

Brown gives his celebration pose after scoring a 90th-minute winner

Brown and Callum McGregor (right) jump over the advertising hoardings to celebrate with Celtic fans

Brown is engulfed by exuberant fans, who spill onto the Rugby Park pitch