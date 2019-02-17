Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Sampdoria 1.
Inter 2-1 Sampdoria: Radja Nainggolan scores winner
Radja Nainggolan scored the winner as Inter Milan beat Sampdoria to consolidate third place in Serie A.
Danilo D'Ambrosio fired the hosts ahead from close range after 73 minutes at the San Siro.
Manolo Gabbiadini equalised, but Nainggolan's low shot - the third goal in the space of five minutes - sent Sampdoria to a third straight defeat.
Victory took Inter four points ahead of city rivals AC Milan in fourth, while Sampdora remain 10th.
Second-placed Napoli, who are 13 points behind leaders Juventus, are currently playing Torino.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 17mins
- 6de Vrij
- 37SkriniarBooked at 31mins
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forJoão Márioat 59'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forCandrevaat 69'minutes
- 14NainggolanSubstituted forVecinoat 89'minutes
- 44PerisicBooked at 24mins
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 15João Mário
- 18Asamoah
- 20Valero
- 21Cédric Soares
- 23Miranda
- 27Padelli
- 46Berni
- 87Candreva
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24BereszynskiSubstituted forSalaat 81'minutes
- 26Tonelli
- 3Andersen
- 29Murru
- 10Praet
- 6EkdalSubstituted forVieiraat 81'minutes
- 5SaponaraSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 75'minutes
- 16LinettyBooked at 28mins
- 92Defrel
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 4Vieira
- 7Sala
- 12Bahlouli
- 15Colley
- 20Sau
- 22Júnior Tavares dos Santos
- 23Gabbiadini
- 25Ferrari
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 72Belec
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Sampdoria 1.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Foul by Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria).
João Mário (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Radja Nainggolan.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Attempt blocked. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Emil Audero (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Albin Ekdal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Jacopo Sala replaces Bartosz Bereszynski.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 2, Sampdoria 1. Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Skriniar with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nicola Murru.
Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).
Dalbert (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Sampdoria 1. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Manolo Gabbiadini replaces Riccardo Saponara.
Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Sampdoria 0. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Emil Audero.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Matteo Politano.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Praet.
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross.
Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Dalbert.
Attempt blocked. Riccardo Saponara (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. João Mário replaces Roberto Gagliardini.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).