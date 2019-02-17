Daniel James: Potter says Swans wing is Premier League quality

Daniel James made his Wales debut in November's defeat to Albania

Graham Potter insisted Daniel James should only leave Swansea City for the Premier League after his superb display in their 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford.

James scored a super solo goal and had a hand in two more, as well as the sending off of defender Ezri Konsa.

Wales wing James came close to joining Championship club Leeds last month.

"Dan's not playing against bad players, they're not physically weak defenders, but he leaves them for dust," the Swansea manager explained.

"The ability to sprint repeatedly, it's as high a level as you're going to see.

"He's got lots to work on but he had an end product today and I thought he was sensational."

James was poised to sign for Leeds on loan with a view to a permanent transfer until Swansea pulled out of the deal just before the January transfer window closed.

When asked if the former Hull youngster's next move should be to a top-flight club, Potter said: "I would say certainly yes, if he was going to move anywhere."

James is under contract at the Liberty until the end of next season and Swansea's hope is that he will sign a new deal.

On the prospects of that happening, Potter added: "All parties have to agree. It's a process - you have to make sure everybody's happy.

"In the meantime, my responsibility as a head coach is to help him play football, to carry on with his career and to reach his potential because he's still got a lot to do."

Potter argued James's performance against Brentford proved the "numbers were too low" in the proposed deal with Leeds.

Swansea trailed 1-0 at the break after a dominant first-half display from Thomas Frank's team, but turned the game on its head after the break.

James won the free-kick which led to the equaliser, with Bersant Celina's set-piece hitting the post before bouncing in off keeper Luke Daniels.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Daniel James puts Swansea ahead with wonderful solo goal against Brentford

He then scored a brilliant second, running 80 yards with the ball at his feet before rifling home only his third senior goal.

Celina made it 3-1 after Konsa was sent off for chopping down James, who then surged down the left to tee up a late fourth for George Byers.

One area for concern for Potter is the treatment James is getting from opposition defenders.

Konsa had already been booked for a foul on James before he saw red, while Yoann Barbet and Romaine Sawyers were also carded for challenges on the wideman.

"I was a full-back myself so I'd have probably got a yellow or a red myself to be fair," Potter joked.

"I think he'd have been too quick for me - I wouldn't have been able to get contact on him.

"Of course it's a concern but that's the referee's job. Dan's courage is incredible, to not only have the ability to do it, but to ride the challenges. He's a top player."