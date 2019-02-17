Irish Premiership: Feeney appointed new manager at Ards

Warren Feeney takes over an Ards side three points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership

Former Linfield boss Warren Feeney is named as the new manager of bottom side Ards two days after Colin Nixon was sacked from the post.

Former Northern Ireland striker Feeney, 38, was in charge of the Blues for over a year before becoming assistant manager at Newport County in 2015.

Feeney went on to manage the Welsh side but was sacked in 2016.

Nixon was dismissed minutes after a sixth straight Premiership defeat on Friday night.

Ards sit three places below the relegation play-off spot and a further 11 points from safety following the 3-0 home loss to Institute.

Feeney's playing career included spells with Bournemouth, Luton Town, Oldham Athletic and Plymouth Argyle while he scored five goals in 46 international appearances.

He also had brief stints as assistant manager at Crawley Town and Notts County following his departure from Newport.

Feeney was appointed Linfield boss in April 2014 and the Blues finished the season as runners-up to Crusaders.

Linfield were two points clear at the top of the Premiership when Feeney made the switch to Newport in October 2015.

Feeney's first game in charge will be a relegation battle with Newry City at home next Saturday.