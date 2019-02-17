Match ends, St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Saint-Etienne 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Mbappe sends leaders 12 points clear
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game as Paris St-Germain beat Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard to move 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Mbappe finished superbly from Dani Alves' pass to take his league tally to 19 for the season.
Julian Draxler had gone close to an opener early in the second half, but Stephane Ruffier was equal to the shot.
Kevin Monnet-Paquet fired over the bar in the dying stages as PSG held on.
Second-placed Lille lost further ground on the league leaders earlier on Sunday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Montpellier.
Thomas Tuchel's side, who beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday, still have two games in hand on their closest rivals.
Line-ups
Saint-Étienne
- 16Ruffier
- 26DebuchySubstituted forDionyat 80'minutes
- 24Perrin
- 5Kolodziejczak
- 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forNordinat 86'minutes
- 8Aït Bennasser
- 6M'Vila
- 11Antunes da Silva
- 7Cabella
- 10KhazriBooked at 41mins
- 21HamoumaSubstituted forBericat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Polomat
- 4Saliba
- 9Diony
- 18Nordin
- 19Salibur
- 27Beric
- 30Moulin
PSG
- 16AreolaBooked at 90mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 4Kehrer
- 13Alves da SilvaBooked at 59mins
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forKurzawaat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Paredes
- 14BernatBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDagbaat 60'minutes
- 27Diaby
- 7MbappéBooked at 90mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forKimpembeat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 31Dagba
- 34N'Soki
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Booking
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne).
Attempt missed. Robert Beric (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser with a cross.
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).
Youssef Aït Bennasser (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Lois Diony (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Lois Diony (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yann M'Vila.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Arnaud Nordin replaces Kévin Monnet-Paquet because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Loic Perrin.
Attempt missed. Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Lois Diony replaces Mathieu Debuchy.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Robert Beric replaces Romain Hamouma.
Offside, St Etienne. Wahbi Khazri tries a through ball, but Mathieu Debuchy is caught offside.
Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (St Etienne).
Offside, St Etienne. Mathieu Debuchy tries a through ball, but Kévin Monnet-Paquet is caught offside.