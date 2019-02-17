Saint-Etienne 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Mbappe sends leaders 12 points clear

Kylian Mbappe's 19th Ligue 1 goal of the season helped Paris St-Germain beat St-Etienne

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game as Paris St-Germain beat Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard to move 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Mbappe finished superbly from Dani Alves' pass to take his league tally to 19 for the season.

Julian Draxler had gone close to an opener early in the second half, but Stephane Ruffier was equal to the shot.

Kevin Monnet-Paquet fired over the bar in the dying stages as PSG held on.

Second-placed Lille lost further ground on the league leaders earlier on Sunday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Montpellier.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday, still have two games in hand on their closest rivals.