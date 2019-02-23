Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Derby
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Derby County's Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence has scored seven goals for Derby County this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Monday

Nottingham Forest may recall Ben Watson and Saidy Janko for the East Midlands derby after resting both for their last game against Preston North End.

Midfielder Matty Cash has not played since 9 February and remains doubtful with an Achilles problem.

Derby County's Tom Lawrence will be assessed after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

Mason Mount (hamstring) is still out and Scott Carson's thigh injury means Kelle Roos continues in goal.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in six league matches against Derby (D3 L3); they last had a longer run between 1904 and 1914 (eight matches).
  • The last two Championship encounters between Nottingham Forest and Derby have ended goalless.
  • Martin O'Neill's last league meetings with Derby County came during the 2007-08 season when he was Aston Villa manager, winning 2-0 and 6-0.
  • Derby haven't drawn three consecutive away league matches since March 2018, when the third game in that run was a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest.
  • Nottingham Forest have not won three consecutive home league matches since a run of four in November 2017.
  • There has been a red card shown in five of the last seven Championship meetings between Nottingham Forest and Derby at the City Ground (one to Forest, four to Derby).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
