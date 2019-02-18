Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Arsenal, Motherwell, St Mirren, Boyd, Weah, Foderingham, Hastie, Adams

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd was struck by a coin and allegedly subjected to sectarian abuse during his side's 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat by Celtic at Rugby Park on Sunday. (The Scotsman)

Kris Boyd has described as "totally out of order" the Celtic supporter who struck him on the arm with a coin as the Kilmarnock substitute warmed up during Sunday's Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his disapproval at the actions of some of the Glasgow club's fans who invaded the pitch after Scott Brown's late winner at Rugby Park on Sunday and also condemned an earlier incident when Kilmarnock substitute Kris Boyd appeared to be struck by a coin while warming up. (The Scotsman)

Celtic striker Timothy Weah, in a Twitter post he later deleted, apologised to Kilmarnock fans if they were offended by his celebrations after his side's 1-0 win at Rugby Park but claimed he had been targeted by three players from the "moment I stepped on the pitch" as a substitute with "cheap shots" and "trash talk". (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has revealed he was concerned for his players' safety when Celtic supporters invaded the pitch at the end of the Scottish Premiership game at Rugby Park on Sunday. (The Herald)

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who made only his second appearance of the season in place of the suspended Allan McGregor in Saturday's 0-0 draw with St Johnstone, will assess his options at the end of the campaign if he cannot become first choice again but looks likely to leave in the summer. (Evening Times)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has urged 19-year-old winger Jake Hastie, who scored his fifth goal in six games as their side beat Hearts 2-1 on Sunday, to sign a contract extension, insisting that the offer put to him is the best that the club is able to offer. (The National)

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Birmingham City's Che Adams, the 22-year-old striker who has been linked with Scotland call-up through a grandparent. (Mirror)

St Mirren full-back Paul McGinn admits he was lucky to dodge a ban after watching TV footage of his elbow on Dundee United forward Cammy Smith during last week's Scottish Cup defeat. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have not been playing up to standard since they returned after the Scottish Premiership's winter break, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has admitted. (The Scotsman)