Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 22 February

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Sixth placed Bala beat Newtown, who are currently fourth, 3-2 when they met at Maes Tegid during phase one. Colin Caton's Bala will be looking to end a losing run of three games while Newtown ended their winless run of four games with victory over Caernarfon last weekend.

Saturday, 23 February

Championship Conference

Barry Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:30 GMT: Nomads held on to top spot despite being in Irn-Bru Cup action as New Saints and Saturday's opponents Barry played out a 2-2 draw at Park Hall. Third-placed Barry, who are three points behind Nomads, won 2-0 when the sides met earlier in the season.

Play Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT; Cardiff Met were impressive 4-1 winners when the sides met at Park Avenue on the opening weekend of the season and Aberystwyth have yet to secure a point at home against The Students, who will be looking to extend their winning run to three league games.

Carmarthen Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Both sides secured crucial wins last weekend with Carmarthen winning 3-0 at Llanelli and Cefn Druids 3-1 winners at home to Aberystwyth, which put them nine points clear of the relegation zone. Druids won 3-2 at Richmond Park in November's phase one meeting.

Llandudno v Llanelli Town; 14:30 GMT: Llandudno have granted manager Iwan Williams compassionate leave until the end of the season. The Seasiders are a point behind Llanelli, who won 2-1 at Maesdu Park in October's phase one fixture.

Monday, 25 February

Championship Conference

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: New Saints missed a chance to go top of the table last weekend after when they were held at home by Barry Town while Caernarfon have lost their last two games and were beaten 3-0 by Saints at The Oval during phase one.

Tuesday, 26 February

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 23 February

Weymouth v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 23 February

Colwyn Bay v Skelmersdale United; 15;00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 24 February

Cardiff City FC Women v Rhyl Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met Women v Abergavenny WFC; 14:00 GMT

Llandudno Ladies v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Cyncoed LFC; 14:00 GMT