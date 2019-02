Uncapped Tamsyn Sibanda & Olivia Clark in Wales squad

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow has included two uncapped 17-year-olds in her squad for two friendlies against the Republic of Ireland.

Arsenal defender Tamsyn Sibanda and Nettleham Ladies goalkeeper Olivia Clark have been called previously but are yet to be capped.

Kayleigh Green is available after missing the loss in Italy because of suspension.

Wales face the Republic in a double header on 28 February and 5 March.

The games in Marbella are part of Wales' preparations for the Euro 2021 qualifiers, with the draw taking place in Nyon on Thursday, 21 February.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Olivia Clark (Nettleham Ladies), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur LFC), Gemma Evans (Bristol City WFC), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool FC Women), Charlie Estcourt (Reading FC Women), Cori Williams (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Tamsyn Sibanda (Arsenal Women), Jess Fishlock (Lyon - on loan from Seattle Reign), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion WFC), Gwen Davies (Cardiff City Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Ella Powell (Georgia State University), Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Emma Jones (Cardiff City Ladies), Grace Horrell (Cardiff City Ladies)