Solihull Moors: National League leaders begin work on stadium to meet EFL rules

More than 3,000 fans packed into Damson Park to watch Solihull's FA Cup second round game against League One side Blackpool in November

National League leaders Solihull Moors are to improve their Damson Park home to meet Football League requirements.

A club statement said the work will be undertaken over three phases and will be completed by July 2020.

The first phase includes installing a 1,131 capacity all-seater stand before Moors' FA Trophy quarter-final at home to Telford United on Saturday.

Moors - managed by ex-England keeper Tim Flowers - are two points clear at the top of the National League.

Other work includes improving floodlights and disabled facilities and installing new changing rooms.