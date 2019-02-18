Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea play Durham, Man City face Liverpool

Bethany England scored twice in Chelsea's fifth-round win over Arsenal on Sunday

Holders Chelsea will travel to Championship side Durham in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

Durham produced the shock of the fifth round by beating Bristol City on Sunday - and their reward is a match against the two-time winners.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City will play Liverpool, Championship side Manchester United travel to Reading, and Aston Villa - also of the second tier - host West Ham.

The ties will be played on 17 March.

Quarter-final draw

Reading v Manchester United

Aston Villa v West Ham

Durham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Liverpool