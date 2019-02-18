Liverpool v Bayern Munich: Lovren Klopp's prime fitness concern
Dejan Lovren's hamstring injury will be assessed before Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
The Reds are already without suspended centre-back Virgil van Dijk and injured Joe Gomez, meaning Fabinho could play at centre-back if Lovren is not fit.
Midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum have both returned to training and will also be assessed.
On the injuries, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I don't know 100 per cent."
He added: "It's Monday and we play on Tuesday so most of that should be clear.
"Gini (Wijnaldum) trained and looked really well. Shaq (Shaqiri) did a lot, so it will be close, we have to see.
"Dejan (Lovren), I actually have to wait minute by minute if there is a chance or not.
"But that's pretty much all, I would say."
Lovren has not played since 7 January due to his injury.
Defensive midfielder Fabinho filled in at centre-back against Wolves in the FA Cup and did so against Brighton in the Premier League in January.
On the prospect of the Brazilian playing at centre-back, Klopp said: "In the Champions League, against Bayern Munich, it's not an easy job, but we don't want our last guy alone defending against (Bayern).
"It depends on how we defend in general and that's it.
"There will be a lot of moments where we have to defend and we've worked on that."
'Liverpool the underdogs'
Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote:
"Liverpool are ranked eighth in Europe by the Euro Club Index, five places lower than Bayern Munich in third. The gap is similar to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain last week. Liverpool have a 35% chance of progress according to the ECI, just as United did pre-match last week."
MATCH FACTS
- Bayern Munich have won only one of their seven matches in European competition against Liverpool (D4 L2) - that came in the Cup Winners Cup second round back in November 1971 with two goals from Gerd Müller and one from Uli Hoeness in Munich.
- Liverpool and Bayern's only previous encounter in the European Cup/Champions League came in the 1980-81 semis. Liverpool progressed on away goals (1-1 on aggregate) - they would go on to beat Real Madrid in the final (1-0).
- Bayern haven't scored a single goal against Liverpool at Anfield (3 games).
- Liverpool are unbeaten in 19 consecutive European matches at Anfield (W14 D5), last losing at home back in October 2014 against Real Madrid in the Champions League (3-0). It's their second longest unbeaten streak at home in European competition after their 40-match run between September 1974 and December 1991.
- Bayern were one of five teams to remain unbeaten in this season's Champions League group stages, along with Ajax, Barcelona, Lyon and Porto. They have reached the Champions League semi-finals in seven of the last nine seasons.
- They are on a run of eight consecutive Champions League away matches without a defeat (W6 D2), with their last loss on the road coming in September 2017 versus Paris St-Germain (0-3). Only once have they enjoyed a longer unbeaten run away from home in the competition (10 games, between October 2012 and April 2014).
- Eight teams had more shots than Bayern in this season's Champions League group stages but no side created more big chances than the Bavarians (21).
- Bayern are the top-scoring side from set-pieces in this season's Champions League with eight goals, including five from corner situations (also a competition high).
- Sadio Mané failed to convert more big chances than any other player in this season's Champions League group stages (6, out of 7 obtained). However, last season he scored seven goals in as many knockout games in the competition.
- Top scorer in the Champions League this season with eight goals, Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski will attempt to find the net in a fifth consecutive game, a feat he has never accomplished in a same season in the competition.
- Four Bayern players will be making their 50th Champions League appearance if they feature against Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara, Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez.