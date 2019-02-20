Sevilla 2-0 Lazio (agg: 3-0)

Sevilla last won the Europa League in 2016 with victory over Liverpool

Five-time winners Sevilla reached the last-16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Lazio.

The La Liga side led 1-0 from the first-leg and goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia in Spain sealed progression.

The hosts were reduced to 10-men when Franco Vazquez received a second yellow and Lazio's Adam Marusic was given a straight red card for an elbow.

The draw for the next round takes place on Friday at 12:00 GMT.

Sevilla, who are fourth in the league, have won this competition more times than any other club, most recently in 2016 with victory against Liverpool in the final.

They built on their first-leg advantage with goals in each half at home, as Ben Yedder and Sarabia both coolly converted from close range.