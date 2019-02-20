Match ends, Sevilla 2, Lazio 0.
Sevilla 2-0 Lazio (agg: 3-0)
Five-time winners Sevilla reached the last-16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Lazio.
The La Liga side led 1-0 from the first-leg and goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia in Spain sealed progression.
The hosts were reduced to 10-men when Franco Vazquez received a second yellow and Lazio's Adam Marusic was given a straight red card for an elbow.
The draw for the next round takes place on Friday at 12:00 GMT.
Sevilla, who are fourth in the league, have won this competition more times than any other club, most recently in 2016 with victory against Liverpool in the final.
They built on their first-leg advantage with goals in each half at home, as Ben Yedder and Sarabia both coolly converted from close range.
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 7MesaSubstituted forRogat 82'minutes
- 16Navas
- 17Sarabia
- 22VázquezBooked at 60mins
- 18EscuderoSubstituted forPromesat 6'minutes
- 12André SilvaSubstituted forAmadouat 64'minutes
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 13Soriano
- 19El Haddadi
- 20Rog
- 21Promes
- 23Arana Lopes
- 43Gil
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCorreaat 49'minutes
- 33Acerbi
- 26Radu
- 25BadeljSubstituted forDurmisiat 76'minutes
- 77MarusicBooked at 71mins
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forOrestes Caldeiraat 56'minutes
- 32Cataldi
- 19Lulic
- 20CaicedoBooked at 31mins
- 17ImmobileBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 6Leiva
- 11Correa
- 14Durmisi
- 16Parolo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 27Orestes Caldeira
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 34,521
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Lazio 0.
Offside, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo tries a through ball, but Riza Durmisi is caught offside.
Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Rômulo (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stefan Radu.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt saved. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rômulo (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Marko Rog replaces Roque Mesa.
Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Attempt saved. Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Riza Durmisi with a cross.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Lazio 0. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a through ball.
Sergi Gómez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Milan Badelj.
Offside, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).
Rômulo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Adam Marusic (Lazio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Roque Mesa (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).
Offside, Lazio. Milan Badelj tries a through ball, but Rômulo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roque Mesa following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces André Silva.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt blocked. Rômulo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a headed pass.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) for a bad foul.
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Rômulo (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.