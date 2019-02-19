Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Paulo Dybala has scored eight goals in 29 games this season

Forward Paulo Dybala will start Juventus' Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Atletico Madrid despite questions over whether he can play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

When both players been available in the Champions League and Serie A this season, Dybala has been a substitute eight times and Ronaldo once.

"Dybala is playing. Are you happy? Can I go?" manager Massimiliano Allegri joked at his pre-match news conference.

Both players scored on Friday.

Those goals came in a 3-0 win over Frosinone, but in the Italian champions' previous two Serie A games Dybala was on the bench as Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic started up front.

Atletico have midfielder Koke available for the first time since he suffered a thigh injury on 19 January.

Former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, who is on loan at Atletico from Chelsea, could play.

"Alvaro Morata has grown a lot since he was with us," said Allegri. "He is a very dangerous player in one-off games. Tomorrow, we have to try to control the game and stay attentive."

