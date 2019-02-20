French Ligue 1
PSG5Montpellier1

Paris St-Germain 5-1 Montpellier: Kylian Mbappe scores in PSG victory

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored his 20th goal from 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season

Kylian Mbappe reached 20 league goals in a season for the first time by scoring as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain thrashed Montpellier.

Layvin Kurzawa opened the scoring for PSG but Montpellier levelled through a Florent Mollet free-kick.

Angel di Maria's free-kick made it 2-1 and the hosts pulled clear through Christopher Nkunku and a Vitorino Hilton own goal.

France striker Mbappe, 20, then struck as PSG went 15 points clear of Lille.

It was his 20th goal from 19 league games this season, and 25th in all competitions.

Mbappe scored 13 league goals last term for PSG having hit 15 for Monaco in 2016-17.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 4KehrerSubstituted forDiabyat 83'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 13Alves da SilvaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forDagbaat 77'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 67mins
  • 23Draxler
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 68'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Areola
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 27Diaby
  • 31Dagba
  • 33Toufiqui
  • 34N'Soki

Montpellier

  • 40Lecomte
  • 5Teodósio MendesSubstituted forCozzaat 19'minutes
  • 4Da Silva
  • 3Congré
  • 2Aguilar
  • 13Skhiri
  • 14Le TallecSubstituted forLasneat 81'minutes
  • 8OyongoBooked at 59mins
  • 10LabordeSubstituted forSambiaat 74'minutes
  • 25Mollet
  • 32Skuletic

Substitutes

  • 6Sambia
  • 7Lasne
  • 12Boutobba
  • 16Bertaud
  • 19Camara
  • 23Píriz
  • 31Cozza
Referee:
François Letexier
Attendance:
47,198

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home18
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Attempt saved. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.

Attempt missed. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Aguilar.

Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier).

Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier).

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).

Ruben Aguilar (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.

Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Thilo Kehrer.

Attempt missed. Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Paul Lasne replaces Damien Le Tallec.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa following a fast break.

Goal!

Own Goal by Hilton, Montpellier. Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 1.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Dani Alves.

Attempt saved. Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Junior Sambia (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Aguilar.

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Gaetan Laborde.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Montpellier 1. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Daniel Congré.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Layvin Kurzawa is caught offside.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Ángel Di María.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florent Mollet (Montpellier).

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th February 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG24212174146065
2Lille25155542222050
3Lyon25137540281246
4Marseille2512494034640
5Saint-Étienne2511773531440
6Montpellier2591153224838
7Reims2591152322138
8Nice2510781926-737
9Strasbourg2599740291136
10Nîmes2510693735236
11Rennes2510693433136
12Angers258982928133
13Bordeaux258892526-132
14Nantes2576123034-427
15Toulouse2569102436-1227
16Monaco2557132441-1722
17Amiens2563161940-2121
18Dijon2455142038-1820
19Caen25310122033-1319
20Guingamp2536161750-3315
View full French Ligue 1 table

