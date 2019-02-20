Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1.
Paris St-Germain 5-1 Montpellier: Kylian Mbappe scores in PSG victory
Kylian Mbappe reached 20 league goals in a season for the first time by scoring as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain thrashed Montpellier.
Layvin Kurzawa opened the scoring for PSG but Montpellier levelled through a Florent Mollet free-kick.
Angel di Maria's free-kick made it 2-1 and the hosts pulled clear through Christopher Nkunku and a Vitorino Hilton own goal.
France striker Mbappe, 20, then struck as PSG went 15 points clear of Lille.
It was his 20th goal from 19 league games this season, and 25th in all competitions.
Mbappe scored 13 league goals last term for PSG having hit 15 for Monaco in 2016-17.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
Attempt missed. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Aguilar.
Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier).
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier).
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).
Ruben Aguilar (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Thilo Kehrer.
Attempt missed. Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Paul Lasne replaces Damien Le Tallec.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Montpellier 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa following a fast break.
Goal!
Own Goal by Hilton, Montpellier. Paris Saint Germain 4, Montpellier 1.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Dani Alves.
Attempt saved. Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Junior Sambia (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Aguilar.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Gaetan Laborde.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Montpellier 1. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Daniel Congré.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Layvin Kurzawa is caught offside.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Ángel Di María.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florent Mollet (Montpellier).
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Petar Skuletic (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).