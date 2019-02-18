Ben Davis: Fulham Under-18 player facing jail in Singapore

Ben Davis is alleged to have committed offences under Singapore's Enlistment Act

Fulham's Ben Davis has missed his mandatory national service in Singapore and could face three years in prison, says the country's Ministry of Defence.

The 18-year-old signed for the Premier League club on a two-year deal in July but the government denied his application to defer his duties.

All men from Singapore over 18 must serve in the armed forces, police or civil defence force for two years.

If convicted, Davis could also face a fine of $10,000 (£7,737).

"Mr Benjamin Davis is a national service defaulter," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

"He failed to report for national service as required. He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit."

Deferments for sportspeople are rarely granted by Singapore's Ministry of Defence.

It said in July they are only given to "those who represent Singapore in international competitions like the Olympic Games and are potential medal winners for Singapore".

The midfielder became the first player from Singapore to sign a professional contract at a Premier League club when he joined in July.

He has featured for the Under-18s 10 times and has been called up by the Singapore team but is yet to make an appearance.