England without Jill Scott for SheBelieves Cup

BBC coverage

England manager Phil Neville thinks the SheBelieves Cup will provide an important test for his Lionesses side

England begin their SheBelieves Cup campaign against Brazil on Wednesday without midfielder Jill Scott after she withdrew from the squad.

The Football Association says the decision has been made "to manage her return to full fitness ahead of this summer's World Cup".

Brazil's experienced striker Cristiane has failed to make the Selecao squad due to a calf injury.

The game will be shown live on BBC Four at 20:45 GMT.

England Women manager Phil Neville believes the tournament can provide England, who placed third in the 2015 World Cup, with a chance to test themselves against the best ahead of this summer's World Cup.

The Lionesses finished second in last season's SheBelieves Cup after recording a 4-1 win over France - Neville's first match as head coach - and drawing 2-2 with Germany, before slipping to a 1-0 defeat against USA in the decider.

After Wednesday's game with Brazil in Philadelphia, they will travel to Nashville to play reigning world champions USA, and to Tampa to play World Cup opponents Japan.

"SheBelieves is a really great dress rehearsal in terms of three games in a short space of time, three pressure games in good stadiums against the top teams," Neville told Fifa.

Defender Millie Bright is also absent from the tournament with a niggle to ensure her World Cup participation is not at risk.

Neville says competition for a place in the World Cup squad is high.

"From day one, I wanted that door to be open. It's on form, fitness, how they behave, their character. Can they go away for 40 days and handle a World Cup?

"Everybody's equal, that's the beauty of our squad. Everybody has a chance to go to the World Cup. It's how I wanted it. It's how it was in my career. At any given time, if you deserve to be in that team, in that squad, I will pick you," he said.

England last played Brazil in a friendly in October at Notts County's Meadow Lane, with Fran Kirby scoring the only goal of the game.