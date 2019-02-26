Real Madrid v Barcelona

Gareth Bale scored a penalty in the 78th minute in Sunday's win - four minutes after coming on a substitute

Real Madrid's players - including Gareth Bale - are "standing united" as they prepare for two Clasicos against Barcelona in four days, says boss Santiago Solari.

Real host Barca in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Wednesday, having drawn the first game 1-1, and then again in La Liga on Saturday.

Bale refused to celebrate when he scored in Sunday's 2-1 win at Levante.

"Some things that stay in the dressing room remain private," said Solari.

"I understand everyone wants to find a focus and you put the focus where it seems important.

"But our focus is only on what we think is important. It is on the game, to win on Wednesday, to be united. Where others focus is up to them."

The Argentine has only started Wales forward Bale in two of the eight games since he recovered from a calf injury.

Solari said: "You can focus on any particular stat. You could look at the run of games we've been on to remain contenders in three competitions.

"You can talk about how these players have gone 1,000 days as European champions, something outstanding that we're overlooking now, but will be talking about in 50 years."

La Liga leaders Barcelona will have to score at the Bernabeu to reach a sixth consecutive Copa del Rey final, with the away goal rule in use.

The Catalans have won the past four finals, the joint best run in the competition's history alongside Real Madrid (1905-1908) and Athletic Bilbao (1930-1933).

"We start from the base that if we don't score, we have no chance," boss Ernesto Valverde said. "We have to score. We have to protect ourselves too, but we will go out to attack.

"It is not normal to play two games of this magnitude in the same week. But it can happen. Our intention is to separate them and focus on the one in front of us. The one on Saturday is still far away."

Wednesday will be a 40th Clasico for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who is the top scorer in the history of the rivalry with 26 goals.

Asked if Real were afraid of him, Solari said: "That word does not exist when you are competing in football."

Valencia and Real Betis play on Thursday in the other semi-final, having drawn 2-2 in Seville.