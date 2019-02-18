FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Wolves in last eight
-
- From the section FA Cup
Manchester United's reward for beating holders Chelsea in Monday's final fifth-round tie is an FA Cup quarter-final trip to Wolves.
Premier League champions Manchester City are at Championship side Swansea City, with another second-tier side Millwall at home to Brighton.
Watford host Crystal Palace in the other last-eight tie.
The quarter-final games will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.
United saw off Chelsea with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.
- Watch all of the latest FA Cup highlights and reaction here
- Fancy a flavour of the FA Cup? Sign up for the 2019 FA People's Cup now!
FA Cup quarter-final draw in full
Swansea City v Manchester City
Watford v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Manchester United
Millwall v Brighton