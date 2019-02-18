Sophie Jones: Sheffield United Women to contest racism charge against forward

Sophie Jones joined Sheffield United from local rivals Sheffield FC

Sheffield United Women are set to contest the Football Association charge against forward Sophie Jones for racially abusing a Tottenham player.

Spurs defender Renee Hector claimed she "received monkey noises from an opposition player" during a Women's Championship game on 6 January.

Jones, who had until last Friday to respond, has been charged with using abusive or insulting words.

It is alleged they "included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

The FA will set up an independent panel to hear from both sides, for which a date is yet to be set.

Hector made the allegations in a social media post after Tottenham beat the Blades 2-1, a victory which took them second in the table.

Spurs, who said the alleged incident was reported to the referee by Hector during the game, reported it to the FA.

After Jones was charged, Sheffield United said they had co-operated fully with the FA's investigation.

"The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination," a club statement added.

"Sheffield United will not comment further on the subject until the conclusion of the formal FA disciplinary hearing."