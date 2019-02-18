Rangers: Stewart Robertson says SFA disciplinary system needs addressed

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: McGregor's challenge on Ferguson

Scottish football is "re-refereeing" games under the current disciplinary system, says Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

Top-flight clubs met on Monday afternoon with the SPFL, officials and compliance officer Clare Whyte.

A summit also took place last month between referees and clubs after recent incidents.

"This season it certainly feels like [games are being re-refereed]," Robertson told Rangers TV.

"If you go back to last season and previous seasons, it seemed to be only incidents of violent conduct or off-the-ball incidents the referees didn't see that would be reconsidered.

"What we are now getting ourselves into is a situation where many more incidents are being looked at and we are effectively re-refereeing the game and that is placing intolerable pressure on the referees which places pressure on the compliance system and disciplinary system."

Whyte took over as compliance officer from Tony McGlennan in August to become the third person to hold the post.

The duty of the role is to oversee the judicial and disciplinary process at the SFA, and Robertson believes there has been a shift in interpretation in terms of retrospective action this campaign.

"Clare came in at the start of the season and there's no doubt things have been dealt with differently this year," he said.

"There is much more inconsistency, it definitely feels we are re-refereeing games. It also feels as though the incidents that are highlighted at the weekend are the incidents that are picked up by the compliance officer on a Monday.

"I've heard the expression 'trial by TV' or 'trial by Sportscene' and that certainly seems the way it's going."

'Pundits setting the agenda'

Robertson has called for the approach to reviewing incidents to be reconsidered.

"We could go back to the interpretation of the rules we had last season, where it was violent conduct and off-the-ball incidents in-essence that were being re-reviewed," he added.

"That way, you are not going back to every incident and re-refereeing and examining it in minute detail.

"You're not having television pundits effectively setting the agenda of what should be reviewed on a Monday morning."

There has been a groundswell of support for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees in Scotland.

At the summit last month, chief executive Ian Maxwell said there was now "a real appetite to investigate VAR" on the back of increased criticism of referees and officials this season.

It is a motion backed by Robertson, who said: "It is the direction of travel in football and we need to be looking at it seriously to give the referees all the assistance we can."

The Scottish FA have declined to comment.

Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte at last month's summit in Perth

What is the current process? - explainer

The compliance officer can only raise a Fast Track Notice of Complaint and take retrospective action when an on-field incident, or an exceptional part of an on-field incident, has been unseen by the match officials.

When investigating a potential fast-track case, the compliance officer does not seek any opinion on the incident from the match officials, or ask them to reconsider any decision made.

This has not changed. The decision of the referee regarding facts connected with play will always be respected in line with the Laws of the Game. It is for this reason that the disciplinary rules relating to retrospective action only come into effect when an incident, or part of an incident, is unseen by the match officials.

When the match officials confirm an on-field incident is unseen, the compliance officer seeks opinions from three independent experts.

Those experts are drawn from a pool of former Category One referees, who are up to date with current refereeing guidelines. A fast-track notice of complaint can only competently be raised when all three experts provide written evidence that the incident constituted a sending off offence.