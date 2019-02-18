Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says FA Cup win was 'massive'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United's win over Chelsea was a "massive result" as they bounced back from the first loss of his tenure by reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals.

United won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, six days after losing at home to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

That defeat was Solskjaer's first since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

"We had criticism after the PSG game and everyone did what we asked tonight," said United's interim boss.

Solskjaer's men won thanks to first-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, while they also prevented Chelsea seriously testing goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

"The performance tonight was fantastic, our tactics worked," the Norwegian added.

"We asked our midfielders to press higher and get into the box and it worked. The defending in the second half was fantastic.

"Chelsea are a good team, they have their way of playing but Juan Mata did a fantastic job on Jorginho and we were absolutely perfect defensively. We kept a clean sheet.

"It is a massive result."

'Like watching old Man Utd teams'

Solskjaer's United play Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday

United have won 11 of their 13 games under Solskjaer, who was appointed as interim manager until the end of the season.

They are fourth in the Premier League, having been 11 points adrift of that position when the club's former striker was appointed, and will play Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Former United defender Phil Neville said the win over Chelsea was "like watching the old Manchester United teams".

"Ole has got them playing with confidence and belief," Neville said. "It's incredible.

"If you'd asked me a little while ago whether they could play with confidence and arrogance, I'd have said no. But now they are.

"If you think of the performances here under Jose Mourinho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were playing left and right-back."



Neville said Solskjaer should be given the United manager's job full-time, but only at the end of the season.

"I wouldn't give it to him yet," he added. "Keep the players hungry, keep them fighting for him and then give him the job."

Former England striker Alan Shearer said the performance of United's players suggested they want Solskjaer to be appointed permanently.

"He has changed the mood of the whole football club," Shearer said.

"You can tell with the reaction of his players.

"They had a disappointment last week [and it was as if Solskjaer said] 'let's see what you have got lads. Do you want me to get the job?' You saw the result tonight."

Midfielder Paul Pogba said the win at Stamford Bridge was "beautiful" and a "great performance".

"We are Man United. We play to win trophies," Pogba said.

"He [Solskjaer] took this job because he can do it. He trusts us and we trust him."