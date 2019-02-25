Bristol City v Birmingham City

From the section

Birmingham City striker Che Adams has scored 10 goals in his past eight Championship appearances

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann (back) continues to be assessed, while defender Jack Hunt (calf) could be involved after returning to training.

Head coach Lee Johnson will watch from the stands as he serves a one-match touchline ban after receiving four yellow cards during the season so far.

Birmingham centre-back Marc Roberts (calf) and midfielder Charlie Lakin are back in training.

And Blues boss Garry Monk has no fresh injury worries to concern him.

Bristol City are sixth in the Championship table, two places and six points ahead of Birmingham.

Match facts