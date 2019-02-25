Hull City v Millwall
Hull keeper David Marshall, midfielder Jackson Irvine and striker Fraizer Campbell are doubts after being forced off during the 5-1 defeat at Brentford.
Jordy de Wijs could return from a calf injury, but Kevin Stewart, Daniel Batty, Ondrej Mazuch, Angus MacDonald, Jon Toral and James Weir are all out.
Millwall boss Neil Harris could make changes following their 3-1 defeat by Preston at The Den on Saturday,
Conor McLaughlin (quad) and striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) are sidelined.
Match facts
- Hull are winless in four matches against Millwall in all competitions (D2 L2), since a 1-0 win in the Championship in February 2013.
- Millwall have avoided defeat twice against Hull during the 2018-19 season, drawing 2-2 in the Championship and winning 2-1 in the FA Cup third round.
- Nigel Adkins has only lost one of his seven Championship meetings with Millwall (W4 D2) - but it came in this exact meeting last season at the KC Stadium.
- Millwall have won just one of their last seven Championship matches (D3 L3), although this win was in their last away game against Derby County.
- Since a six-game winning streak that ended in January, Hull have won just one of their last six league games (D2 L3) and are winless in their last three (D1 L2).
- Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 Championship appearances (12 goals, 2 assists), scoring in each of his last five home games (7 goals).