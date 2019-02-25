Championship
Hull19:45Millwall
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Millwall

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins on the sidelines
Nigel Adkins' Hull City have just one win in their past six Championship games, having won six in a row before that
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Hull keeper David Marshall, midfielder Jackson Irvine and striker Fraizer Campbell are doubts after being forced off during the 5-1 defeat at Brentford.

Jordy de Wijs could return from a calf injury, but Kevin Stewart, Daniel Batty, Ondrej Mazuch, Angus MacDonald, Jon Toral and James Weir are all out.

Millwall boss Neil Harris could make changes following their 3-1 defeat by Preston at The Den on Saturday,

Conor McLaughlin (quad) and striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) are sidelined.

Match facts

  • Hull are winless in four matches against Millwall in all competitions (D2 L2), since a 1-0 win in the Championship in February 2013.
  • Millwall have avoided defeat twice against Hull during the 2018-19 season, drawing 2-2 in the Championship and winning 2-1 in the FA Cup third round.
  • Nigel Adkins has only lost one of his seven Championship meetings with Millwall (W4 D2) - but it came in this exact meeting last season at the KC Stadium.
  • Millwall have won just one of their last seven Championship matches (D3 L3), although this win was in their last away game against Derby County.
  • Since a six-game winning streak that ended in January, Hull have won just one of their last six league games (D2 L3) and are winless in their last three (D1 L2).
  • Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 Championship appearances (12 goals, 2 assists), scoring in each of his last five home games (7 goals).

Tuesday 26th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds33197755371864
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City3215894233953
7Derby3214994337651
8Birmingham33111485142947
9Nottm Forest33111484638847
10Preston341211115348547
11Aston Villa34101595753445
12Swansea33128134342144
13Hull33128134647-144
14Blackburn341111124552-744
15Sheff Wed331111113948-944
16Brentford3211101155441143
17Stoke34914113542-741
18QPR33116164152-1139
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall33810153648-1234
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
