Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United

Steve McClaren's QPR side are two defeats shy of matching a club-record nine straight league defeats

Midfielder Luke Freeman could return from a hip problem as QPR aim to avoid an eighth straight Championship defeat when they host promotion-chasing Leeds.

Defender Angel Rangel and midfielder Geoff Cameron are out.

The Whites will go back to the top of the table if they win at Loftus Road, and Marcelo Bielsa has named the same starting XI from the win over Bolton.

Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas are set to be back in the matchday squad following injury.

Winger Jack Clarke is still being assessed following a virus and Adam Forshaw is close to returning, but striker Kemar Roofe (knee) remains sidelined.

Rangers are on their worst run of form since losing seven in a row in the Premier League in 1995-96, with their club-record run of nine straight league defeats coming in 1968-69.

A nine-match winless run has seen the west London club slip from eighth and two points off the play-offs to 18th, nine points above the relegation zone.

QPR boss Steve McClaren told BBC Radio London:

"We have had seven games in 21 days and have another two tough ones coming up, and are not getting time on the training field to iron out the mistakes we are making.

"It is not nice going through [this run] but it is the making of men and character. You have to show resilience and perseverance.

"Generally the players have done that and we need to do it again, and not doubt ourselves.

"Leeds is a great game - what an atmosphere that will be. We have got to get right for that and have a go, then we have Brentford."

Match facts