Sheff Wed19:45Brentford
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Fernando Forestieri has scored four gaols in 16 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season
Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri is available after missing the 3-1 victory over Swansea on Saturday through suspension.

George Boyd (illness), Morgan Fox (back) and Jordan Thorniley (head) could return but Sam Winnall, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee remain sidelined.

Ezri Konsa may be back in the Brentford defence after serving a one-match ban.

Marcus Forss (back) and Luke Daniels (calf) may travel but Rico Henry, Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes are out.

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last two Championship matches against Brentford, both 0-2 - however, both were at Griffin Park.
  • Brentford have lost three of their last four league visits to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday (W1).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have only lost one of their last 11 Championship matches (W5 D5), keeping clean sheets in six of those contests.
  • Brentford have won five of their last six league games (L1), including a win away against Rotherham, their only away victory this season.
  • Since the start of last season, this is Sheffield Wednesday's fourth Championship match against Brentford, with a different manager in charge each time (Carvalhal, Bullen, Luhukay, Bruce).
  • Brentford's Neal Maupay has scored in four of his last five league games, with the Bees winning in each of the games that he scored in during this run.

Tuesday 26th February 2019

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich34199668442466
2Sheff Utd34197859342564
3Leeds33197755371864
4West Brom34179867432460
5Middlesbrough331512638241457
6Bristol City3215894233953
7Derby3214994337651
8Birmingham33111485142947
9Nottm Forest33111484638847
10Preston341211115348547
11Aston Villa34101595753445
12Swansea33128134342144
13Hull33128134647-144
14Blackburn341111124552-744
15Sheff Wed331111113948-944
16Brentford3211101155441143
17Stoke34914113542-741
18QPR33116164152-1139
19Wigan3398163347-1435
20Millwall33810153648-1234
21Reading34612163550-1530
22Rotherham34515143454-2030
23Bolton3468202253-3126
24Ipswich34312192657-3121
