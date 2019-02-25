Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

From the section

Fernando Forestieri has scored four gaols in 16 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri is available after missing the 3-1 victory over Swansea on Saturday through suspension.

George Boyd (illness), Morgan Fox (back) and Jordan Thorniley (head) could return but Sam Winnall, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee remain sidelined.

Ezri Konsa may be back in the Brentford defence after serving a one-match ban.

Marcus Forss (back) and Luke Daniels (calf) may travel but Rico Henry, Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes are out.

Match facts