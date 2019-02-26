League One
Shrewsbury19:45Doncaster
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton34219467293872
2Barnsley341910559283167
3Sunderland331714259322765
4Portsmouth341711655361962
5Charlton34178950341659
6Doncaster32159859401954
7Peterborough341410105246652
8Fleetwood34139124536948
9Blackpool33121293429548
10Coventry34138133738-147
11Burton341110134241143
12Wycombe341110134248-643
13Southend34125174445-141
14Plymouth34118154554-941
15Accrington321011113443-941
16Scunthorpe34118154158-1741
17Gillingham34116174557-1239
18Walsall34108163755-1838
19Shrewsbury33812133645-936
20Oxford Utd34812144152-1136
21Bristol Rovers33810153137-634
22Rochdale3497184272-3034
23Bradford3496193855-1733
24Wimbledon3485212853-2529
