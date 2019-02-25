Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Huddersfield have taken one point from 14 games since beating Wolves in November, when Aaron Mooy scored both goals

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield are without defender Tommy Smith, who begins a three-game ban following his sending off at Newcastle.

Adama Diakhaby is out with a hamstring injury, joining Isaac Mbenza and Danny Williams on the sidelines, while Erik Durm and Alex Pritchard are doubts.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has reported no injury concerns.

Midfielder Joao Moutinho is fit despite requiring stitches after being caught in the face by an elbow from Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: Reasons for optimism have been in short supply for Huddersfield. Almost cut adrift at the bottom, they are as many points from safety as games played since their last Premier League win.

They have had 13 defeats and a draw since last earning three points, although that victory came in the reverse fixture - and that's encouragement Huddersfield will gladly accept.

Wolves, though, are a team on a mission. They are a point shy of their best Premier League return and, despite successive draws, are still very much in contention to finish as the best of the rest in seventh.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "I was not pleased at all at Newcastle.

"The players who signed for Huddersfield at least have to fight and run like hell to stay in the Premier League.

"I hope that we see another face against Wolves because I didn't like the last one we showed.

"I am confident I will get a reaction from my players. I think my speech in the dressing room got into their minds."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have won 11 of their last 13 league games against Wolves, including the last four without conceding a goal.

Wolves have not won a top-flight game away to Huddersfield since recording a 1-0 victory at Leeds Road in April 1972.

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers have lost seven consecutive Premier League home games - the only teams with longer losing streaks are Wolves (nine in 2012) and Sunderland (10 between 2003 and 2005).

Huddersfield have taken one point from 14 league games since beating Wolves on 25 November.

They have 11 points - the only teams with fewer at this stage of a Premier League season are Derby (nine points in 2007-08) and Sunderland (10 in 2005-06).

The Terriers have never won a midweek Premier League game (D2, L7).

Jan Siewert could lose his first five Premier League matches in charge, following in the footsteps of Eric Black at Aston Villa and Mick McCarthy with Sunderland.

Huddersfield have received four red cards in the Premier League this season, a joint-high with Everton and Leicester.

Wolverhampton Wanderers