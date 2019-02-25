Cardiff City v Everton

A goal from Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson (right) separated the teams in the league meeting in November

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff City loanee Oumar Niasse is ineligible to face his parent club Everton, so Kenneth Zohore could make his first start in five months.

Aron Gunnarsson is expected to return, while Lee Peltier and Bobby Reid will be checked after illness and Victor Camarasa (calf) could be fit.

Everton defenders Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines are available after respective knee and rib injuries.

Yerry Mina remains a doubt, while Kurt Zouma serves a one-match ban.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Both of these teams lost to Watford in their last match - but whereas Cardiff's heavy defeat took place on Friday, it has been over two weeks since Everton played a competitive fixture.

That may well have given the visitors the chance to work out how they are going to turn around their season, having lost four of their last five in the Premier League.

Currently just a point above the bottom three, Cardiff know results at home are key to their chances of avoiding relegation.

Everton's enforced break may give them an edge in what is certain to be a keenly-fought encounter, with both teams desperate for a win for different reasons.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on loanee Victor Camarasa's calf injury:"We're having physios and medical people from abroad telling us what we can do with him when he is our player.

"He obviously listens to his physios, his medical people and Tom, Dick and Harry from abroad.

"We think he's closer to fitness than what his guys think. It's a been a really big disappointment because Camarasa is a very important player for us."

Everton manager Marco Silva: "If you did very good things the first three or four months we have to understand why we started to not do the same.

"We are losing points and not achieving the good results in some moments because of the detail, and so you have to work more and more to be more consistent within the team.

"I am not happy with our results (but) to change radically, no."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff's last league victory over the Toffees was back in 1956. Since then, they have drawn four and lost four.

However, Everton are winless in six top-flight visits to Cardiff since a 2-0 triumph in March 1929.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have lost three of their past five league games.

They have conceded 28 Premier League goals at home this season, more than any other side.

The Bluebirds have conceded five goals on three separate occasions this season, all of which have come at home.

Cardiff have failed to score in 11 of their 27 league games this season (41%). Only bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield have a worse record.

They have never won a midweek Premier League fixture scoring just two goals in nine games (D3, L6).

Everton