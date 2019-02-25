Newcastle United v Burnley

Jonjo Shelvey, who has not played for Newcastle since 5 January, could return on Tuesday night

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey could feature for the first time since suffering the recurrence of a thigh complaint in early January.

Ki Sung-yueng, Paul Dummett and Joselu were all named as substitutes at the weekend after recovering from injuries.

Ciaran Clark and Rob Elliot are Newcastle's only two absentees.

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns. Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson returned from muscle problems as substitutes against Spurs.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Both of these clubs reside on what's developing into an ever-changing relegation battlefield - and this despite them having recently demonstrated a timely upturn in form.

After accumulating 10 points from their last five matches, the Magpies have real momentum. With record signing Miguel Almiron earning a standing ovation for an encouraging home debut on Saturday, they also have a genuine sense of positivity. That's essential as the scrap intensifies.

They are, though, just four points above the bottom three and in Burnley face a side that can easily derail their forward motion.

The Clarets now resemble the team who were so impressive a year ago but, like their hosts, can ill-afford to start believing that their work is complete.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "Almost everybody's fit, we're winning, we're playing well, so everyone's happy.

"I've watched Burnley's last games and they have confidence and are a very tough and physical team. It will be a different test and we have to be ready for that."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The run we are on, and want to continue to be on, is energising. The players deserve a lot of credit for it in an unforgiving league.

"Our target is to keep performing. This league is very demanding and the next game is always the most important. Collectively, we keep pushing to get the results we all want."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th league meeting between the sides.

Newcastle are attempting to do the league double over Burnley for the first time since the 1954-55 season.

Burnley have not won at Newcastle in five attempts since April 1976.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are vying for a fourth successive home league win, a feat they last achieved 10 months ago.

They have earned 10 points from five games (W3, D1, L1).

Rafa Benitez's side have conceded 35% of their 34 goals after the 75th minute.

Benitez is unbeaten in his five league matches against English managers this season, winning the last three in a row.

All seven of Salomon Rondon's league goals this season have come in wins or draws. He has scored three goals in four Premier League starts against Burnley.

Burnley