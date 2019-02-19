Welsh Premier; Llandudno boss Iwan Williams granted compassionate leave

Iwan Williams was previously manager of Caernarfon Town

Welsh Premier League side Llandudno have granted manager Iwan Williams compassionate leave until the end of the season.

Williams has been in charge of Llandudno, who are currently bottom of the table, since November 2017.

Llandudno have yet to confirm who will take temporary charge.

"Allowing Iwan to take time away between now and the end of the season is in the best interest of all parties involved," Llandudno said.

"Following a consultation with the manager over the last 48 hours, we feel as a club that the welfare of a person is greater than that of anything else."