Welsh Cup: Cambrian & Clydach hope to shock Barry Town once again

Dane Williams guided Cambrian & Clydach to this season's Nathaniel MG Cup final

Cambrian & Clydach Vale Boys and Girls Club will be hoping for a repeat performance when they face Barry Town in the Welsh Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Welsh League Division One club beat Barry on penalties during their run to the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

But Cambrian boss Dane Williams says his side face a tough test against the Welsh Premier title challengers.

"At this stage of the competition we were never going to get an easy draw."

"Barry are a very, very good outfit and it certainly won't be the same team we beat in the Nathaniel MG Cup," said Williams.

"That was quite early in the season and they used that as an opportunity to play a few fringe players.

"Barry certainly won't be doing that in the quarter final of the Welsh Cup."

Barry Town, including current Newport County boss Michael Flynn, celebrate winning the Welsh Cup in 2002

Cambrian's trip to Jenner Park comes after they were beaten by Cardiff Met at the same ground in the Nathaniel MG Cup final in January.

Williams' side had beaten three other Welsh Premier sides in addition to Barry to reach the final and are front runners in Welsh League Division One.

"It has been a memorable season and it's not over yet," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

"Because the season isn't over yet and we've still got goals to achieve we haven't really reflected on that.

"Hopefully we can continue to add to the success."

"Once we get the season out the way we will look back and look back proudly."

Barry are six times winners of the Welsh Cup, their most recent coming in 2003 which preceded a difficult period in the club's history.

But Barry are back in Welsh football's top-flight and are challenging at the top of Welsh Premier League.