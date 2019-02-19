Millie Bright misses out on SheBelieves Cup squad through injury

Millie Bright played 90 minutes for Chelsea on Sunday in the FA Cup

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been ruled out of Phil Neville's England squad for the SheBelieves Cup because of injury.

Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner replaces Bright in Neville's 23-player squad for the tournament, which starts in the United States later this month.

England face Brazil on 27 February, hosts the US three days later and then Japan on 5 March.

All three matches will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The squad will meet up this weekend in London before travelling to the US.

England finished second in last season's competition after recording a 4-1 win over France, Neville's first match as head coach, and drawing 2-2 with Germany, before slipping to a 1-0 defeat by the US in the decider.

Bright, 25, played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday.

But the centre-back and Reading midfielder Jade Moore, 28, are to remain with their clubs as part of the long-term management of their planned return to full fitness.

Fellow Reading midfielder Fara Williams and forward Chioma Ubogagu, who previously played for the US Under-23 team, miss out, as does Manchester City forward Mel Lawley.

But head coach Neville said: "It's important to note the door is not shut to any player with ambitions of making the World Cup squad.

"It's obviously disappointing for Millie to miss out on the SheBelieves Cup through injury, but our priority - and Millie's - is to manage her rehabilitation very carefully.

"We are taking a long-term approach to her recovery process to ensure she is back to full fitness in time for this summer's World Cup in France.

"Jade has shown great strength to overcome a long-term injury. After being out for a year-and-a-half, we all agree that her focus should be on returning to full fitness and finishing the season strongly with Reading.

"We're all looking forward to meeting up and everyone is ready and raring to go. These are exciting times ahead and this is a huge year for the Lionesses."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley, Mary Earps, Carly Telford

Defenders: Gemma Bonner, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen, Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Karen Carney, Toni Duggan, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Ellen White