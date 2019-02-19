Daniel James: Swansea City ready to offer improved deal to winger

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Daniel James puts Swansea ahead with wonderful solo goal against Brentford

Swansea City are ready to hand Daniel James a vastly improved contract in a bid to keep the young Wales winger.

James, 21, came close to joining Leeds United in January only for Swansea to pull out of the transfer.

The Welsh club hope James, who is contracted until the summer of 2020, will sign a deal which would reflect his talent and potential.

Striker Oli McBurnie agreed an improved contract last summer and the Swans want to offer James a similar package.

James's agent, David Manasseh, criticised the club after his proposed move to Leeds fell through in the final hours of the January transfer window.

But the one-cap international, who scored a memorable FA Cup goal against Brentford last weekend, has indicated that he would be interested in signing an extended Swansea contract.

James's current deal was agreed in November 2017, when he was yet to play a senior game.

As a result, he is believed to be one of the lower earners in Graham Potter's squad - but a fresh agreement would change that.

Swansea's highest-paid players are on contracts which were dished out when the club were in the Premier League.

James, though, could secure one of the biggest deals sanctioned by the club since their relegation from the top flight last season.

Should terms be agreed, James would be rewarded for the impact he has made in 24 club appearances in 2018-19, while Swansea would be in a much stronger position should there be interest in the former Hull City youngster this summer.

Swansea manager Potter stated this week that if James does move on, he should only go to a Premier League club.