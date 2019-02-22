Continental Cup final: Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 'have great respect' for City

FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final, 2019 Teams: Arsenal v Manchester City Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester City are a better team this term than when they lost the Women's Continental League Cup final to Arsenal in 2018, says City boss Nick Cushing.

The two sides meet again in this year's final at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

City have a fully-fit squad to choose from but Arsenal will be without multiple longer-term absentees, including England's Jordan Nobbs and Switzerland utility player Lia Walti.

Either the Gunners or City have won the cup, in every campaign since it began.

Arsenal will be bidding to add to their five titles in their seventh League Cup final appearance since 2011, while Cushing's side are aiming for a third crown in the space of five years.

"This team's ability to be a team is so much greater than it was last year," Cushing told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We're definitely a better team now. This team has always been a winning team, even when it didn't win, with real fight, desire and ambition."

Steph Houghton's Man City won at Chelsea in this season's semi-finals

The two Women's Super League title rivals are separated by just two points in the top-flight table, but second-placed Gunners have two games in hand on the leaders.

"Man City are a great team, in great form. They've not lost in the league this year and we have great respect for them," Arsenal and Scotland midfielder Kim Little told BBC London.

"We take pride in the fact we've got to another final. It'll be a great game between two of the top teams in this country."

The London club's Australian manager, Joe Montemurro, added: "It was an amazing feeling and a great reward for the players to win [in 2018].

"Hopefully we can repeat it. It could go either way on Saturday."

City and Arsenal have met in the final twice, with Cushing's side triumphing in 2014, before Arsenal's 1-0 win at Adams' Park last March.

As of Thursday, around 2,500 tickets had been sold for Saturday's meeting at Sheffield Untied's Bramall Lane, with that figure expected to rise. It follows a crowd of 2,136 in Wycombe 11 months ago.

Arsenal eliminated second-tier side Manchester United in the last four, while City were semi-final winners at Chelsea.