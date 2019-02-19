George Lapslie: Charlton Athletic midfielder signs new contract

George Lapslie has scored two goals in 30 appearances for Charlton since making his senior debut

Charlton Athletic midfielder George Lapslie has signed a new contract, keeping him at the League One club until the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old, who came through the club's youth academy after joining aged 10, made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy in August 2017.

Lapslie has featured 25 times for the Addicks this season, scoring once.

"He deserves it. He's been working hard and improved a lot this season," boss Lee Bowyer told the club website.