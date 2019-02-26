EFL Trophy - Semi-final
Bury19:45Portsmouth
Venue: The Energy Check Stadium at Gigg Lane

Bury v Portsmouth

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 26th February 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland32104138
2Stoke City U2131203216
3Carlisle311156-14
4Morecambe300336-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale32106337
2Bury32016426
3Leicester City U21302156-14
4Fleetwood301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington32018536
2Macclesfield311168-25
3Blackpool31117704
4West Bromwich Albion U21310245-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury32109278
2Manchester City U2132106247
3Crewe310269-33
4Tranmere3003311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale33005149
2Walsall32016426
3Middlesbrough U21310225-33
4Burton300314-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley32105328
2Oldham32018536
3Everton U21302145-12
4Bradford301237-42

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle United U2133008359
2Notts County310256-13
3Doncaster310257-23
4Grimsby310246-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mansfield33007439
2Lincoln City302145-13
3Scunthorpe302134-13
4Wolverhampton Wanderers U21302134-13

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth33008269
2Tottenham Hotspur U2131117434
3Gillingham310229-73
4Crawley301224-22

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32018446
2Southend32016336
3Colchester310235-23
4Southampton U21310227-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea U2132019366
2Newport32015146
3Swindon32014406
4Plymouth3003010-100

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter32104048
2Bristol Rovers32014226
3Yeovil31114224
4West Ham United U21300308-80

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham32018626
2Arsenal U2132018716
3Forest Green31116424
4Coventry301216-52

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd32017256
2Northampton32014226
3Wycombe320134-16
4Fulham U21300317-60

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea City U21320125-36
2Wimbledon31116335
3Charlton311110374
4Stevenage3102512-73

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton32016336
2Peterborough31207615
3Brighton and Hove Albion U2131116605
4MK Dons301259-42
View full EFL Trophy tables

